After being used as a test bed, Ngee Ann Polytechnic gets free driverless bus service

SINGAPORE: It is one of the latest driverless vehicles allowed on public roads.

Called the MooBus, it has recently been deployed by homegrown company MooVita in its first commercial operation.

And this bus service is free for a year for students and staff of Ngee Ann Polytechnic, where MooVita has used the campus roads as a test bed over the past few years, culminating in this autonomous shuttle.

The 13-seater, measuring seven metres long, ferries passengers from King Albert Park MRT station to 10 stops on campus from 7:30 to about 9:30 a.m. on weekdays (excluding public holidays), while a lunchtime service goes round only on campus.

The electric vehicle is self-driving, capped at 20 kilometres per hour, for much of the 3-km route within campus. A safety operator, however, is required on board by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).