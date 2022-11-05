Can nuclear power aid Indonesia with its climate and energy goals, or are the risks too high?

The authorities extracted the contaminated materials and stored them in a “special container” in the National Research and Innovation Agency’s centre for radioactive waste, said Mego Pinandito, the agency’s deputy for development policy. “The problem is resolved,” he said.

Indonesia’s energy sector has also seen graft scandals in the past decade, including one involving former energy minister Jero Wacik. He was given a four-year sentence in 2016 for two separate embezzlement cases — one while he was tourism minister.

The cost of cleaning up any radioactive fallout must be factored in when considering nuclear energy, said Putra. Japan’s Fukushima clean-up, for instance, is estimated to cost US$200 billion (S$280 billion) or more and will take decades.

“If such an incident happens, who’ll cover the cost?” he questioned. “When something does go wrong, you can destabilise an entire national budget.”

Mego, however, said the technology in the Fukushima plant was “old”. With automation and new machines connected to sensors, “hopefully those incidents won’t happen again”, he said. “In addition, there are new materials that can withstand hotter temperatures.”

WILL IT BE A CASE OF ‘NOT IN MY BACKYARD’?

For a project to go ahead, public support would be a key factor, and Margareth cautioned that public sentiment is more nuanced in real life.

While surveys may show people supporting nuclear energy deployment, their views may change if power plants are to be built where they live. “They’ll say, not in my backyard,” she said.

Sites that Indonesia has considered for a plant include the Muria peninsula in central Java, and the Bangka Belitung Islands off Sumatra.

A study published this year by researchers from Batan and Universitas Pendidikan Indonesia also found West Kalimantan to have a large suitable area.

Putra and Leonard, however, want Indonesia to first expand the capacity of renewables like solar power.

Major projects in the pipeline include the US$140-million floating solar-powered plant in the Cirata reservoir in West Java, which will cover 250 hectares and have a capacity of 145 megawatts when completed.

It could operate by year end, said Sondang Oinike Leonora, corporate secretary of Pembangkitan Jawa Bali Investasi, a subsidiary of state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara, which is developing the plant with Abu Dhabi company Masdar.

Amid all the ramp-up in renewable and new energy projects, there is still the matter of getting remaining pockets of Indonesians hooked up to electricity — communities such as Cilele village, just 50 km east of Jakarta.

Oman, a leader in the community of 5,000 people, cited reasons such as being in a forested area and the inability to afford electricity. The villagers’ average monthly income is less than 1 million rupiah (S$90), he said.

They use kerosene lamps, with some solar panels and batteries helping to power light bulbs at night. But villager Roanah, 47, wishes she could watch television regularly. Her current entertainment, she said, is “chatting with (her) husband”.

Watch this episode of Insight here. The programme airs on Thursdays at 9pm.