Nuclear power revival sparks global race, from uranium mines in Texas to seas of Japan

SAN ANTONIO: It is 5.30am in southern Texas, and Jesus “Jesse” Garza Jr is preparing for his shift at the Alta Mesa Uranium Project.

His grandmother Mary Lou Rodriguez once worked at the same mining site, and their family used to wake up to the sound of heavy machinery in the uranium mines around their town.

During the Cold War, when Texas helped to fuel the United States’ nuclear programme and civilian power sector, the state was producing enough uranium to power approximately eight million homes a year.

But falling demand and cheaper imports made local operations unviable by the late 1990s. The Fukushima accident in 2011 also renewed nuclear safety concerns, weakening the market further.

But that retreat is reversing. Garza joined Alta Mesa as a foreman in 2024 after his grandmother told him about its resumption of production. Last year, it became the second-largest uranium producer in the US.