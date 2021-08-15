For old folks, leaving Tanglin Halt is like losing a kampung family. Can it be replaced?

SINGAPORE: At 93, Madam Wong Ying has lived more than half her life in Tanglin Halt.

Her three-room flat on the third floor may be starting to show its age in the stains on the walls, but it is full of her life’s memories – dark wooden furniture, accumulated vases, ornaments, plants and photos. It’s set in familiar surroundings and comfortable routines.

She cleans the floor and tends to her plants on Mondays. Every Wednesday, it’s a leisurely five-minute walk to the Tanglin Halt market to buy food and catch up with her friends. The kindly laksa seller there always refuses to take her money. “I’m scared to go to his stall!” she says with a diffident laugh.

Sundays are for church, one bus stop away. And four times a week, she can be found at the FaithActs centre a short stroll away, playing games and taking exercise classes.

But these days, she’s been seeing fewer and fewer familiar faces at her hangouts.