From Olympic glory to fleeing prostitution, these youths were realising their dreams. Now all hope may be lost

NEW DELHI: Brothers Sunil and Neeraj Chauhan were on their way to sporting glory — boxing for Sunil, 23, and archery for Neeraj, 19. It was what their father, Akshaylal Chauhan, had worked so hard for.

As a cook in a stadium in Meerut, India’s “sports city” in its most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, Akshaylal earned 12,000 rupees (S$220) a month.

The 51-year-old’s income from cooking for sportsmen and officials was barely enough to support his wife and three sons. So on most nights, he cooked at weddings and parties to earn extra. He worked up to 20 hours a day to help Sunil and Neeraj train and excel in sport.

The brothers progressed steadily over the years, winning medals at the junior, state and national levels. Neeraj, for instance, won silver in the 50-metre event in the Senior Archery Championship 2018. Sunil, meanwhile, won gold early last year at the Khelo India University Games, a national multi-sport event.

Then COVID-19 struck, and their father lost his job when the stadium canteen closed during the lockdown.