Ong Ye Kung on not joining the opposition, his language struggle and more, on The Assembly

SINGAPORE: In his time in politics, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has faced tough questions on MRT delays, healthcare costs and Singapore’s pandemic strategy.

But it took an 18-year-old, Durkeswaran Krishnan from CNA series The Assembly, to ask him what he does not recall anyone else ever asking: Why did he not follow his father into the opposition?

His late father, Ong Lian Teng, was a Barisan Sosialis Member of Parliament in the 1960s. “My father lived in a different time, (when) there were very divergent positions on where Singapore was heading,” said Ong.

“And he (was particularly) passionate about serving the villagers.”

That dedication to “serving society” and helping those around him had a subconscious influence on Ong. It set him on the path to the civil service, where he eventually “felt that the way to serve” was by joining the ruling party.