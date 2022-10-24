‘He was just so real’: Why online scams are claiming victims among the educated and well-off

*Names have been changed

SINGAPORE: In May last year, Eliza* joined a Discord group set up for people to chat about investment. It seemed a safe space to the Singaporean legal professional in her 40s, who wanted to connect with others in a like-minded community.

When a private message popped up on her screen, she thought nothing of it. In a group of around 12,000 users, it was common practice to message one another privately. So she responded to the user named Andy.

Over in Kuala Lumpur, Samantha*, 50, a professional in a public-listed company, was browsing Instagram in January this year when she received a message from a stranger. It was different from the “Hi, darling” messages she regularly received and reported as spam.

This one, from a man named Zi Ming, went, “You remind me of my teacher. I miss her very much.” Samantha, a divorcee, was surprised enough to respond, and over the next few months, the two developed an online relationship.