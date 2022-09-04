Trolls for hire in Philippines: The concealed political weapon used in a social media war

MANILA: It is an “easy job” she has done full-time since the pandemic. All she needs is a SIM card and she can work from home, or anywhere for that matter.

Sharon (not her real name) does not know who her bosses or fellow workers are, however. She is “not interested” in knowing them either.

“What’s important is we get our pay cheques, and we deliver on what they ask,” she said.

Her job mission: To spread lies to as many people as possible. Using fake profiles — and various SIM cards, as a matter of fact — to infiltrate social media groups, she has a daily target of at least 150 shares.

Sharon, who is in her early 30s, is a paid troll. She is part of a large troll army available for hire in the Philippines, where politicians have allegedly shelled out for manipulating political discourse and swaying public opinion.