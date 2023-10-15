Immigrants down under, a younger generation of Peranakans rediscover their cultural identity

MELBOURNE: Glenda Chi remembers the morning she could not recall the taste of her Peranakan grandmother’s curry.

“I panicked,” said the Malacca-born 48-year-old, who moved to Melbourne with her family when she was 14 years old. “I went to look at recipe books. I started calling Mum.”

Then Glenda, recipe in hand, went to buy the ingredients needed to make the dish. “Before long I had the keroncong music going on, and the whole house smelled like my grandmother’s kitchen,” she said. “I felt like, ‘Phew, the memory’s still there.’”

Like many immigrants, Glenda’s cultural identity — as a nyonya — had taken a back seat as she immersed herself in her adopted home. “At that time, I was looking forward to living a new life,” she said.

“The Peranakan thing wasn’t in the forefront of my mind. It was more about a whole new lifestyle and settling here in Australia and becoming Australians.”