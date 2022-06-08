Is petrol costing you a pretty penny? Here are 6 tips on saving money at the pump

SINGAPORE: Erfanah Hashim’s busiest day as a mother is Saturday. Her eldest child has volleyball practice, her middle child has dance practice and the youngest has ballet.

To ferry them around for their weekend activities, as well as to and from school every day, the beauty salon owner depends on her 1,800cc Toyota Wish.

Given the price hike at the petrol pumps, however, she would love to save “every dollar (she) can”.

Just last week, prices reached the highest they have ever been. The popular 95-octane petrol reached S$3.33 a litre, up by a third from a year ago. The premium 98-octane grade reached S$4.04 (Shell V-Power), up by over a quarter.