Philippines’ new military deal with US: Will it tilt power balance in South China Sea?

The rehabilitation of Aparri port would require dredging the sea floor to allow bigger ships to dock. Part of the Cagayan River Restoration Project, this also aims to mitigate flooding.

In 2020, news outlet The Philippine Star reported that two companies, Riverfront Construction Incorporated and Great River North Consortium, had been accredited for the project and would foot its cost. But controversy has erupted since.

Environmentalists, fishery representatives and Aparri’s mayor have claimed the dredging is a cover for black sand mining, and there is concern that the black sand is being shipped to China, news site Rappler reported in 2021. Extensive extraction of the resource elsewhere in the Philippines has caused coastlines to recede.

In response, Mamba challenged the critics to prove their allegations.

Like him, International Peace Bureau co-president Corazon Fabros disagrees with the “Western narrative that the enemy is China”.

“Who gains in (the) billions of dollars when there’s war? The one who (would make) a killing (from) a situation of war is the US,” she said.

“They sell the arms, they sell all these fighter jets and everything, including what the soldiers will wear.”

Analysts noted, however, that former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte’s pivoting towards China did not ultimately benefit his country’s strategic interests — “particularly in the West Philippine Sea”, cited Aries Arugay, a visiting fellow at Singapore’s ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute.

“Because Chinese incursions … not only continued but … intensified, despite the gesture of cordiality being extended by the Duterte administration.”

During much of his term from 2016 to last year, Duterte distanced himself from the US. He even threatened to suspend defence pacts including the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) and the annual Balikatan joint military exercise.

In the final months of his presidency, however, the Philippines and the US held their largest joint military exercise in seven years.

NOT A ZERO-SUM GAME

Under the current president, Ferdinand Marcos Junior, ties have grown warmer, and he was welcomed to the White House this month by US President Joe Biden.

But Marcos Jr has not turned his back on China, which he visited in January and returned from with US$22.8 billion in investment pledges.

Maximising the benefits from both superpowers will be a “balancing act”, said Batongbacal. “They have an offer, but that always comes at a price.”

There is always apprehension that each time the Philippines “gets closer to the US”, there would be a “corresponding deterioration” in relations with China, said Arugay.

But other Southeast Asian countries have shown it is possible to manage relationships with both superpowers, “so Philippine foreign policy and strategic policy should be clear that there’s no zero-sum game here”.

When it comes to the EDCA, first signed in 2014, the Philippines has also struck some sort of balance.

It fulfilled its constitutional requirement that bars foreign troops from having a permanent presence in the country, by allowing for the rotation of American forces stationed at its bases.

And it skirted the “very unpopular” notion of having foreign bases in the country, as the sites and facilities remain under Philippine control, Arugay noted.

Fabros’ opposition to the VFA and to the presence of foreign forces in her country stems from the fact that US troops are given “a lot of privileges”, like where they are detained if convicted of a crime and being allowed to remain in US custody while judicial procedures are ongoing.

In 2005, US Marine Lance Corporal Daniel Smith was accused of raping a Filipina and was allowed to be detained at the US embassy while his case was under appeal. Eventually, he was acquitted.

In 2014, another Marine, Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton, killed a transgender woman. He was pardoned by Duterte in 2020 after serving less than six years of his sentence in an air-conditioned cell at a Philippine military base.

These cases show the “asymmetrical relationship” between the Philippines and the US and can stir negative sentiments, adding to the “historical trauma”, said Arugay.

But Batongbacal reckoned that with smartphones and social media, such incidents “won’t happen easily any more”.

Technology has occasioned a bittersweet ending in one case at least: Last year, Bulawan’s son, Edmark, saw his father for the first time after she used DNA testing to track him down.

“I’m happy for him now, for his future, because we found his father,” she said.

Watch this episode of Insight here. The programme airs on Thursdays at 9pm.