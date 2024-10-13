Is politics behind the difficulties of Malaysia’s education reform?

KUCHING/KUALA LUMPUR: Zoe Koh Qi is in her final year at one of Sarawak’s top private schools, Lodge Secondary. Here, Malay is primarily the medium of instruction for history and moral education, but other non-language subjects are taught in English.

This has benefited the 17-year-old, especially in mathematics and science. “If they were in Malay, I’d probably struggle a little bit,” she said. “Whereas now … I just have to understand the concept ’cause I don’t have problems understanding the sentences.”

Notwithstanding school fees of RM2,050 (S$630) per term in her final year — compared with free education provided by the national schools — the investment is worth it, believes her mother, Chiew Yee.

“It’s very important to learn maths and science in English because when you go (to) university … everything switches to English,” said the 44-year-old housewife.