Buy a S$10 power bank or pay more? Your safety may depend on it, among other things

SINGAPORE: Earlier this year, a fire erupted on board a Scoot plane shortly before it was supposed to take off, caused by an overheated power bank. Two passengers were injured.

A few months on, in a Talking Point poll of nearly 800 people on Instagram, a third of them still thought they are allowed to use their portable charger on a plane that is taxiing before take-off or after landing.

This is a false belief. Passengers are allowed to use power banks only when a plane is cruising at altitude.

Explaining why, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore’s head of dangerous goods, Vincent Koh, said: “At cruising altitude, the cabin crew is able to move around in the cabin.

“In the event of an incident involving a power bank, the cabin crew … can attend to (it) very quickly.”