Has President Tharman ever fought with his wife? Atypical ‘journalists’ do the asking

SINGAPORE: They knew President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was an avid sportsman in his youth and was a Liverpool fan. They also knew he had four children, all grown up now.

But try as they may, this group of neurodivergent people — who were getting the chance to interview him — could not gather any public information about his mother.

So when Durkeswaran Krishnan got to ask a question, the 18-year-old with cerebral palsy wanted the president to tell them about his mum.

Thus they — and now the rest of Singapore — learnt that she has been “a wonderful mother” who was born in Kuala Lumpur before she came here.

“She’s been a homemaker her whole life, bringing up the family. So she didn’t work outside,” said the president, who had grandparents in both Malaysia and Singapore.

“Homemakers are people who were responsible for so much of Singapore because all of us grew up under our parents — some with a single parent, most with two parents. And we owe a lot to them.”