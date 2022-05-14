Probiotics: Myth or miracle? What we should know about these friendly bacteria

SINGAPORE: Winnie Ong remembers being “very sceptical” about the health benefits of kombucha, a fermented tea known to be rich in probiotics, when she was first introduced to it.

But after brewing her own kombucha and drinking it over a period of two weeks, she saw a marked improvement in the eczema and rashes she was dealing with at the time. “That’s how I became a believer,” she said.

Today, she runs kombucha-making workshops at local brewery Craft and Culture, which she co-founded.

Probiotics, or live bacteria and yeasts, now seem to be all the rage. They can be found on the labels on foods ranging from cereal bars to chicken products.

According to market research firm Meticulous Research, the global probiotics market is expected to reach US$75.9 billion (S$105.9 billion) by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6 per cent from 2020 until then.

But do probiotics really work? Is it necessary to take a daily supplement? The programme Talking Point finds out.