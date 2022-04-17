‘No different from us’: Producers of viral Inside Maximum Security series on inmates, filming process

SINGAPORE: When current affairs producer Liu Ziqing first heard that he would be filming a Changi Prison inmate who initially faced the gallows, he was a little concerned.

“What did he do?” wondered Liu, part of the team behind CNA’s groundbreaking documentary, Inside Maximum Security. “He must’ve been, like, a badass to be charged with the death penalty, right?”

That inmate was 41-year-old Iskandar, who was ultimately sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane for drug trafficking, drug possession and consumption. He was held in maximum security before he was transferred to Prison School.