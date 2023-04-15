She was too cool for tuition, then her child fluffed PSLE. Does this mum have any regrets?

SINGAPORE: When Teo Pau Lin used to hear other parents talking about enrichment classes, she would think to herself: I am cooler than that.

“It’s this whole culture of being very competitive and a bit kiasu, which makes me feel very uncomfortable,” says the 52-year-old former journalist, who now runs her own cake studio.

For her, it was more important that her two daughters, now aged 15 and 13, have fun growing up and spend time with the family or pursue their hobbies.

“I want them to look back on their childhood and have nice memories of just playing and family time,” she says.

“I’m totally okay with them getting B’s.”