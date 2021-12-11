Question of war as US, China clash over Taiwan, but experts urge creativity, restraint, dialogue

Glaser said Aukus is ultimately a plan that will “enable Australia to operate close to China, potentially even in the Taiwan Strait”.

“That may be 20 years or more in the future. But it signals today that Australia is worried about Chinese use of force against Taiwan and that it doesn’t want to see that happen,” she said.

Aukus could, however, increase the chances of provocation.

“China, of course, isn’t afraid of this, but China has to defend its rights,” said Henry Wang Huiyao, the founder and president of the Centre for China and Globalisation, a Beijing-based non-governmental think-tank.

“We really don’t want to see this kind of (return to Cold War tactics). Then that could lead to confrontations.”

While the US is legally required under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act to provide the island with arms for its defence, there is “no treaty obligation” on the superpower to come to Taiwan’s defence should it, ultimately, be attacked.

This was highlighted by Drew Thompson, a visiting senior research fellow at Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. “The president would have to make the decision about when the US would actually intervene to defend Taiwan,” he noted.

Either way, the impact of that decision would be huge.

“If the US doesn’t come to Taiwan’s defence, then the credibility of US alliance commitments, particularly in Asia but also in Europe … would come into question,” Thompson said. “US credibility would be greatly diminished in the eyes of all of its partners.”

If a crisis escalates to war, then it would be “the largest, most impactful war that the world’s ever seen”, said Mastro.

MANAGING THE EBB AND FLOW OF RELATIONS

What, then, can dial down the tensions? According to experts, both China and Taiwan, along with the US, can play a role.

The ebb and flow of cross-strait relations has gone on since the Chinese Civil War ended in 1949 with the communists taking over mainland China and the nationalists retreating to Taiwan.

But not long after Taiwan’s 2016 presidential election won by the Democratic Progressive Party’s Tsai Ing-wen — who was re-elected last year — China cut off official communications with Taiwan.

She takes a hard line against Beijing, and her party rejects the 1992 consensus, which refers to the result of a semi-official meeting between China and Taiwan, which was then ruled by the Kuomintang.

Both sides acknowledged a “one China” principle, but what that meant was never clearly defined.

Given that Taiwan now has “no political preference” for unification, Thompson’s view is that President Xi’s current objective is “focused on preventing Taiwan from declaring independence, rather than forcing unification in the near term”.

In this vein, Jia hopes that the US will restrain Taiwan’s independence activists and activities.

And if the US maintains its commitment to both Taiwan and American allies in the region, the prospect of war would be “diminished”, added Thompson.

Glaser called on China to be more “creative” and more “flexible” to find some common ground, “instead of sticking stubbornly to a proposal of ‘one country, two systems’, which was never acceptable to the people of Taiwan”.

Even so, she thinks it is “in Taiwan’s interest to have China retain some sliver of hope that peaceful unification is possible — because if all of that hope evaporates, then the risk of China using force would grow”.

Both sides should reopen the channels of communication, suggested Alexander Chieh-cheng Huang, a professor of strategic studies and war gaming at Tamkang University in Taiwan.

“To prevent war, we need to talk to our potential attacker. We need to have a dialogue with Beijing. As long as we can maintain the communication lines, we have another layer of protection.”