‘Radical’ suggestions to level the playing field in Primary 1 registration

SINGAPORE: Some parents prefer a school based on its perceived academic prowess; for others, based on its programmes and values. But it is almost always the same few schools that are hotly contested during the Primary 1 registration process.

Even with the changes announced recently to make schools more accessible to all, the framework can be fairer, believes Jason Tan, an associate professor in policy, curriculum and leadership at the National Institute of Education.

“Fair means that everyone gets a more level playing field. There’s less time and energy spent strategising by parents,” he told the programme Talking Point.

The changes announced in September, which will kick in next year, combines Phase 2A1 with 2A2 — which cover alumni priority — and doubles the places reserved for Phase 2C, the category open to all.