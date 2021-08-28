Regular self-swabs for COVID-19: What’s the experience really like?

SINGAPORE: He never imagined swabbing himself on a fortnightly basis to be tested for COVID-19. But television host Steven Chia recently found himself having to do just that.

He was among 120 Mediacorp employees involved in a one-month rostered routine testing trial for the media industry.

He was even appointed a swab supervisor and underwent a four-hour training session, learning things like proper hand hygiene, what to look out for when observing swabbing and how to log results.

“I also learnt we can do this virtually, which means I can supervise my colleagues live as they’re swabbing themselves, all doing it online,” he said in the latest Talking Point episode, on the effectiveness of self-swab tests.

“That’s convenient, since each of us are on different shoots each and every day.”