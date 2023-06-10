Religion and politics in Malaysia: A new page turns as state elections loom?

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) is basking in its new-found confidence.

Ahead of six state elections that could take place as early as the end of next month, the party is eager to show that its gains at last November’s general election were no fluke.

It plans to “take over” the state assemblies in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan as part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition with Malay-based party Bersatu.

“Penang may be harder, but we hope to deny the two-thirds majority,” PAS’ Kuala Kedah division chief, Ahmad Fakhruddin Fakhrurazi, told the programme Insight.

And in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, the PN state governments are “determined to defend … control with a comfortable majority”.