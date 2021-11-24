Why you should start investing in your 20s and 30s for retirement – and how

SINGAPORE: When Gwendolin Mah decided to take a year’s break from work in November 2020 to care for her then-nine-month-old daughter, she had saved enough to cover her expenses for that period.

But seven months into her break, she found herself pregnant again. With a new flat coming and the unexpected new arrival to the family, how can she start planning for her distant retirement?

Then there’s Muhammad Heidhar Embi, who is single and lives with his parents. With no real debts or big recurring expenses, the 29-year-old who works in engineering is focused on investing as much as he can in order to hit his goal of S$1 million net worth by age 55.

Is this a practical way to go about planning for the future, or should he make contingency plans for changes in his life circumstances? In the second of a two-part series on financial moves to make in your 20s and 30s, financial experts Christopher Tan, CEO of Providend and Jolene Ong, associate trainer from the Institute for Financial Literacy, share tips on planning for the long haul.