In a world going wireless, is radiation from mobile and other devices a growing danger?

SINGAPORE: Bluetooth headphones, laptops, smart televisions and watches, tablets and Wi-Fi routers — many of us have these at home and also carry a mobile phone all the time.

How many people, though, wonder how exposed they and their families could be to radiation emitted by these devices?

Many more than before, according to several retailers in Singapore that say sales of anti-radiation products have quadrupled over the past five years.

There are a variety of these products, from stickers selling for S$2 to products that are claimed to protect the vulnerable — children and pregnant women — like beanies for babies and maternity belly wraps.

But how protective are they? And is there a need to be worried about the radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) emitted by wireless devices? The programme Talking Point investigates.

1. WHAT EXACTLY IS RF-EMF?

Mobile phones and electronic devices use radiofrequency to function, for example to transmit data. Their signals operate in the lower end of the electromagnetic spectrum. At the higher end are energy fields such as x-rays and gamma rays.

“(Radio frequencies) have the ability to, let’s say, heat up the body, for example if that particular device is held close to the body, which in this case is a cell phone,” noted Neelakantam Venkatarayalu, an associate professor from the Singapore Institute of Technology’s (SIT’s) engineering cluster.

2. WHAT ARE THE RISKS?

In 2011, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) International Agency for Research on Cancer classified RF as “possibly carcinogenic to humans”, based on a few studies that found an association with a type of brain cancer.

This means “there could be some risk” of cancer, with continued evaluations needed even now.

3. ARE THERE GUIDELINES?

When it comes to mobile phones, before they can be put on the market, they must be designed and tested to operate below international reference levels for a measurement called the specific absorption rate.

This measures the amount of RF energy absorbed by the body per mass of tissue. Or as Venkatarayalu put it, “that translates directly into the amount of heat that builds up over time” when using the phone.

Typically, the regulatory exposure limit for the head and torso is two watts per kilogramme (W/kg). In some countries, like the United States and Canada, it is 1.6 W/kg.

Users might not realise it, but mobile phones contain a section on safety: Go to Settings > About phone > Legal information. It includes information on the phone model’s specific absorption rate, either on the page or via a link.

4. WHAT DO TESTS SHOW?

Talking Point sent five popular phone models for laboratory tests to find out how much radiation they emit when receiving a call.

The results showed that the phones’ power densities were below the exposure limit guideline by at least 200 times.

“All of them are within the … safety limit, so it shouldn’t be a concern,” said Pei Yiyang, an associate professor from the SIT’s infocomm technology cluster who took the measurements.

As it is not just mobile devices that emit an electromagnetic field, RF expert Venkatarayalu used an instrument called a spectrum analyser to also take readings of different frequencies around programme host Steven Chia’s house.

The readings were below the safety guideline by at least 100 times. Even the Wi-Fi signals from Chia’s router were lower by a factor of about 1,400. And that was a “conservative estimate”.

“We’re (measuring) a maximum value,” said Venkatarayalu. “It needn’t be emitting that all the time — it could be just a pulse that appears and vanishes.”

5. DO GUIDELINES NEED UPDATING?

One professor who thinks the current exposure limits are not conservative enough, however, is Devra Lee Davis, the founder of advocacy group Environmental Health Trust based in Wyoming, US.

“The limits that we have now … aren’t protective of human health,” she said. “The latest evidence indicates that cell phone and wireless radiation is a human carcinogen.”

One of the studies she specified was published last year in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

It found that being on the phone for 17 minutes or more a day for 10 years — or about 1,000 hours of lifetime use — increases the risk of developing a brain tumour.