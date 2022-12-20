Shady business, lucrative returns: Road touts and their fraudulent motor insurance claims

SINGAPORE: When the SG Road Vigilante group uploaded videos of men caught harassing motorists who had just met with an accident, netizens’ comments came fast and furious.

Several said touting has been a long-standing issue; others recounted their own experiences with road touts.

Lawyer Sarjeet Singh, who represents insurers dealing with motor accident claims, says touting is “still prevalent”, a year after those videos were uploaded.

“Thanks to the lifting of (pandemic) restrictions, you can see traffic’s back to normal,” he notes. “Business is back.”

And there is a wider impact, Talking Point hosts Steven Chia and Shrey Bhargava find out as they join forces to investigate how different parties are involved in this shady business.