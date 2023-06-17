Fifteen samples of sashimi tested, 1 unfit to eat: Getting the lowdown on germs and parasites in raw fish

SINGAPORE: He was in the mood for sushi, so TikTok user Jeff Koh bought some from a popular take-out store in Woodlands two months ago.

“The store is always crowded, with a long queue, and I trusted their hygiene (standards),” he said.

But when he arrived home, he discovered what looked like “a few” white worms on the raw fish slices, or sashimi.

He posted a clip of his discovery on TikTok and tagged the sushi retailer and media outlets, asking what consumers who find parasites in their take-out sushi should do.

While the incident hasn’t put Koh off sashimi, he has changed his eating habits. He now goes to “a proper Japanese restaurant” to have his fill of the dish.

“And I usually will take a closer look at the raw salmon to see if there (are) any parasites or worms on it. I would just flip… the sushi,” he said.