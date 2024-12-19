SCDF responders face abuse and indifference on the job. Here’s how they keep saving the day

In partnership with the Singapore Civil Defence Force

SINGAPORE: Chaos erupted at a hotel when Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics responded to reports of a drunk man in his 40s who had allegedly been assaulted.

The man claimed he had been enjoying drinks at a wedding banquet when a group of strangers attacked him.

When the medics arrived, however, he hurled invective at them, insisted on smoking while on the stretcher and refused to cooperate — complicating efforts to assess his condition.

“By protocol, we’re not allowed to restrain patients,” said Major Muhammad Nazri, a senior staff officer in the SCDF’s EMS department.

“We try as far as possible not to engage the patients or make them more aggressive than they already are.”