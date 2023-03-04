‘Scholars’ and ‘farmers’: What’s the state of meritocracy in Singapore’s workplaces?

NUMBER OF CLEANERS IS SHRINKING

Cleaners remain among the lowest-paid workers in Singapore, despite governmental support for uplifting their wages and roles.

But there is something people may not know about the profession. “The secret is, there aren’t many cleaners left,” said Ng.

There were about 55,000 cleaners in Singapore as at November, of whom 41,200 were citizens and permanent residents, according to the National Environment Agency. A decade ago, the reported number of cleaners here was 70,000.

Cleaners are also becoming higher skilled — in several years, they may become more like facility professionals who have been trained in security and landscaping besides cleaning, Ng reckoned. They would all be assisted by technology and robots, he said.

“The aspirations of the young have risen, and we must meet their aspirations,” he said. “From a meritocratic point of view, being (a) facility professional means you get to learn a lot more. And you don’t get pigeonholed.”

“They’re not just doing a cleaner’s job, but they’re more of a robot operator. In this way, they might feel more empowered,” said Hannifa. They could become more tech-savvy in other areas of their lives in the process, he added.

‘RESENTFUL AND ALIENATED PEOPLE’

Although many jobs such as cleaning do not require a degree and remain essential to society, the salary gap between graduates and non-graduates has grown.

The median pay of university graduates is now more than twice that of Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates. Between 2016 and 2021, the median starting salary gap between the two groups grew by S$300, while that between degree and diploma holders grew by S$200.

“We’ve allocated too much reward and prestige to just one form of human aptitude … the kind of exam-passing ability that some people have,” said David Goodhart, author of the book “Head, Hand, Heart: The Struggle for Dignity and Status in the 21st Century”.

“That has unbalanced our societies in some ways.”

The proportion of job vacancies in Singapore open only to applicants with degrees is increasing, which has been observed in many advanced economies, said Sahara Sadik, assistant director of research at the Institute of Adult Learning.