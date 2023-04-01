Can Singapore serve up the fittest red snapper? With scientists, this fish farmer's working on it

In partnership with the Singapore Food Agency

SINGAPORE: The open sea and genuineness of local fish farmers were just the tonic that former IT engineer Malcolm Ong needed 15 years ago.

At the time, bitterness over how things had ended with his former company was eating away at him.

What “forced” him to look beyond the unhappy situation, was an investment in a fish farm he had made the year before.

“I’d just wanted to put the money (into the farm) and let my partner run (it),” said Ong. “I (saw) it more as a hobby and not as something very serious.”

Ong had always enjoyed boating and loved being out at sea. On trips around Singapore’s waters, he began chatting with farmers, and they told him about their difficulties and triumphs. This stoked his interest in the trade and he put some money into a farm in 2007.

It had its first harvest a year later, around the time he parted ways with his former company. The harvest was “bountiful”, and Ong pondered a career switch.

“I had been doing IT for over 20 years by that time. … I could have easily gotten (another) good job,” he said. “But I just didn’t want to go back into it. I wanted a change.”

So, he ventured into something new.

