Singapore and Malaysia have claimed these 4 dishes. We get to the bottom of the food fights

SINGAPORE: Pride in local food is a trait Singaporeans and Malaysians share.

So, expect ruffled feathers and salty jibes when either side lays claim to a dish like chilli crab or nasi lemak.

Cross-border food fights that have erupted in recent years include one that a 2018 CNN article triggered by listing cendol from Singapore as one of the world’s 50 best desserts. It led to an outcry from Malaysian netizens.

Fast food chain McDonald’s caused another kerfuffle in 2017 when it released the nasi lemak burger to celebrate Singapore’s National Day.

Malaysian burger joint myBurgerLab responded with a nasi lemak ayam (chicken) rendang burger. It tweeted a picture of its burger with the Malaysian flag in the background and the words “Dear Singapore, nice try, but …”