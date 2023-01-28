Singapore’s prison without walls made the world sit up in 1960s. How did it fall apart?

Neivelle Tan, gangster turned pastor, spent a brief time on Pulau Senang but heard other detainees’ accounts darken over time.

Some of them were once “quite excited” about going to Pulau Senang and reported that it was “very nice” on their trips to the mainland for medical treatment, he recounted in oral history interviews with the National Archives of Singapore.

“Then the reports of the brutality came in,” he said. “Dutton would wake them up and march them into the sea when the tide was low enough to pick up the big boulders … and carry (them) to a certain place where there was a project going on.

“It could be a fish pond … a garden (or) just some decorative walls he was going to build.

“He’d be there supervising the work, shouting away, cursing. … I guess he was the typical example of a slave-driver. You either do (the work) or you get punished.”

Those who misbehaved could be sent back to Changi Prison and its harsher living conditions.

Former prison officer Jimmy Chew confirmed some of the detainees’ dissatisfaction. “A few of them had been very badly treated or beaten up by (Dutton),” he said in an oral history interview, describing the superintendent as “very burly” and “very strict” with the detainees.

Dutton was the kingpin but was not the only one the prisoners disliked. There was “Ah Chia”, recalled former detainee Tan Sar Bee, referring to rehabilitation officer Chia Teck Whee.

“He appeared kind, but he always wrongly charged people. It was he who locked people in solitary confinement. People said he had a heart of evil. He was a bully.”

The former detainee had served in the Singapore Infantry Regiment and was training with the police reserve force when he injured someone and was accused of being a gang member, which led to his detention. He died this month.