‘I want to take it as a challenge’: 6 Singaporean teen prodigies aim high in music, maths, sport

The home-schooler’s self-professed lack of social skills was not apparent on the programme, however.

Before the results of his Further Mathematics A level examination — which he took as a private candidate — were released, he declared chirpily: “I studied really hard for this exam, (and) I hope to get at least a B.”

When he learnt he had got an A and was one mark from an A*, he whooped, then remarked that he could have got a higher mark. Nonetheless, he was “really happy” and gushed: “Thank you, Dad!”

Viewers of CNA Insider’s YouTube channel have offered tips and words of encouragement. Some of them commented that he appeared “very sociable” and expressed their confidence that he would make friends and meaningful connections with others in future.

CNA Insider caught up with him after the series aired and found out more about his views on friendship and his reactions to the comments.

He agreed, for example, with Laura Lim Wee Heang, who wrote, “What’s important isn’t quantity but quality of friends.”

Nathanael likened friendship to the Riemann hypothesis, which has been called one of the greatest unsolved problems in pure maths.

“As of now, it’s a very difficult problem to solve. Once you have the right tools, which might be (within) the next few decades or so, it could be solved — it could be proved or disproved,” he said.

“It’s just like friendships because you invest time in friends, then you’ll get to understand people better.”

