Can Singapore protect teens on social media without a ban? Seeking answers across borders

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY/KUALA LUMPUR: “I can guarantee,” a teenager told his peers, “no matter how many restrictions (the authorities) put in place, we’ll somehow find a way to bypass (them).”

It is a viewpoint the authorities themselves have heard over the past couple of months during focus group discussions as Singapore considers how best to regulate children’s access to social media.

At one of the discussions among youths aged 13 to 35, the same teen thought there should be “full access” from age 13 onwards. Another said the government could “give guidelines” to parents to implement at home.

As Talking Point host Diana Ser joined their group, none sounded confident about the enforceability of restrictions. Said one boy: “There’s only so much (the government) can do.”