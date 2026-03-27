Lied to and shipped west, South Korean adoptees search for pasts taken from them

STOCKHOLM/DALLAS/SEOUL: A Korean children’s song plays — a little girl’s voice, recorded decades ago.

Anna Samuelsson does not recognise it. “It’s like another child,” she says. “It’s not me.”

But it is her voice, when she was five years old and newly arrived in Sweden from South Korea. Today, that child feels distant, her language gone, her memories out of reach.

Catherine Harned knows that feeling too. When she arrived in Texas at age seven, she spoke only Korean. “When I came to America, it was stressed to me — speak English,” she recalls.

Within years, she lost not only the Korean language but much of her early life.

Harned and Samuelsson are sisters by birth, adopted weeks apart in 1974 from different orphanages in Seoul. They grew up continents apart, unaware of each other’s existence.