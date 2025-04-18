What Southeast Asia’s manufacturers stand to lose as US-China tariff war hits region

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA: Amid rising tariffs under United States President Donald Trump, and their impact round the world, Singapore Institute of International Affairs chairman Simon Tay laments a “tragic story” that is unfolding in Southeast Asia.

Tariffs of up to 271 per cent have already hit the solar industry in the region, where the manufacturers are almost all from China because of Chinese companies’ technological advantage.

The US announced these anti-dumping tariffs on solar imports from Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam in November. The move had been in the making for months, and it meant a slowdown in the solar firms’ production until factories started closing.

Jinko Solar, one of the largest solar manufacturers in China — and the world — shut down its Penang plant last year after spending US$800 million to build the facility in 2015. It had created more than 1,000 jobs and a multiplier effect on the local economy.