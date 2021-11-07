‘As if they were my own animal’: Vets at SPCA’s clinic set the record straight on euthanasia

SINGAPORE: Magic the cat has been returned to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for about a year now. But perhaps due to its black coat, it has not had much luck getting adopted.

Some people believe black cats bring bad luck, or simply do not like the way they look, said SPCA vet Judith Ooi.

Magic is, however, “beautiful” in Dr Ooi’s eyes, and she stressed that it will have a place at the animal welfare group’s shelter until it finds a home.

The SPCA has had to fight the notion that it euthanises animals that do not get adopted. Its vets want to set the record straight.