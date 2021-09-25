Squats, pee swaps and the ‘roller-coaster ride’ of making a panda baby in Singapore

SINGAPORE: When he saw the beating heart of giant panda Jia Jia’s foetus on the ultrasound machine, Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) vet Heng Yirui wondered if he was seeing things.

After all, Jia Jia had taken him and his colleagues on a “roller-coaster ride” for years. She had shown signs of pregnancy before but was never truly pregnant.

“She would lactate, she would have some milk, she would feel very uncomfortable in her tummy. She would go off her food... Her uterus would also be thickened, sometimes filled with fluid as well. But she just wasn’t pregnant,” said Dr Heng.

So, the ultrasound scan on August 10 was routine.

But just as he was about to end the procedure, the vet spotted “strange abnormalities” not seen in previous years – there was something moving in Jia Jia’s uterus.