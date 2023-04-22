I’m a stay-at-home dad who fell into depression. It made me wonder if I was a bad parent

SINGAPORE: One night, Kris Tan realised he was out of control.

He had been trying for three hours to get his daughter Kyra, then two years old, to sleep. But each time he put her down, she cried or stood up and started protesting. He was exhausted.

Tan, 41, remembers the anger and frustration he felt in that moment in mid-2018. “I wanted to hurt somebody, and it couldn’t be her, right,” he says. “So I gave myself a very big slap.”

Then he looked at his daughter, and it was a shock to see her also hitting her face, copying him innocently.

That incident ultimately led him to seek professional help. He was suffering from depression brought on by burnout from being his daughter’s main carer.

Tan, who has two daughters aged six and three now, speaks candidly about his experience on the third episode of the podcast, Imperfect by CNA Insider.

The limited series delves into the questions every parent will face, with heartfelt stories — sometimes funny, sometimes poignant — about dealing with parental dilemmas.