How super El Nino will put farmers, families and livelihoods under pressure, from Bali to Bangkok

BALI: It is known as Indonesia’s green gold. That is one way to describe seaweed in a country that is the world’s top tropical seaweed producer.

But as its seaweed farmers have recently seen, this green gold can turn white — because of the heat.

Wayan Suwarbawa, 54, was preparing to harvest his seaweed in July when a week of intense heat left much of his crop bleached or detached from its ropes.

In places, seaweed that should have weighed about 650g was down to 25g or 50g. The farmer on Nusa Lembongan, Bali, estimated his losses at nearly 10 million rupiah (US$570). His damaged crop could not be reused for seedlings either.