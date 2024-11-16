This Thai engineer makes AI robots and mentors local grads. Here’s how he helps our workforce

In partnership with the Ministry of Manpower

SINGAPORE: He had gone from a year exposed to the infinite possibilities of technology in the vibrant eco-system of Silicon Valley, to the Advanced Robotics Centre at the National University of Singapore, where he earned his master’s degree.

Krittin Kawkeeree, a Thai national, was well on the way to honing a particular set of skills and passions that just needed the right fit.

Around the same time, Singaporean technopreneur Chinn Lim was dreaming of “something big”. He and an acquaintance, who would become his chief technology officer, felt that the future was in robotics, coupled with the huge potential of artificial intelligence.

Lim launched his startup, dConstruct Robotics, in 2021. The goal was not any specific product — but to assemble a team that, with the right resources, could create solutions at the cutting edge of innovation.

But he struggled to attract the right people. “The talent for AI and robotics is rather scarce in Singapore,” he said of the nascent robotics scene.