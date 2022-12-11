Monks’ robes made from plastic bottles? It’ll take a lot more to tackle Thailand’s waste woes

BANGKOK: A temple south of Bangkok has an unusual ask for its followers: They are encouraged to drop off plastic and glass bottles, milk cartons, paper and other used items.

At the Chak Daeng temple, the items are then sorted. Plastic bottles are compressed into bales that will be sent to a factory to be turned into polymer fibres.

These are then mixed with cotton fibres to become thread, which is woven into fabric.

After the fabric is dyed saffron, it is sent back to the temple to be made into monks’ robes. “If we can make a robe from a plastic bottle, that means we’re following Lord Buddha’s teaching,” said temple abbot Pra Maha Pranom.

Taking care of the environment is in keeping with Buddhist teachings, he added. And believers can do so by “collecting garbage or planting trees”.