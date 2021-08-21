‘There’s something about singing together’: 12 fun facts and stories behind our national songs

SINGAPORE: Hands up if you have heard this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) theme song.

The Road Ahead, written and composed by Linying, 27, and Evan Low, 31, has been warmly received by listeners since its release last month.

National songs have been part of Singapore’s nation-building efforts for decades, and many have interesting stories and personalities behind them.

Singer-songwriter Shabir Tabare Alam, 36, one of the performers of this year’s theme song, uncovers little-known facts about popular tunes in the series Striking a Chord: The Songs That Made Singapore.

Here are 12 things to know as you sing along to old and new favourites while tuning in to the parade.