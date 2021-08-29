They left their home comforts as teens to study in Singapore. A scholarship wasn’t the only reason

SINGAPORE: While in secondary school in Hanoi, Le Minh Giang used to have little respite on school days. Once school ended at 4pm, he had to prepare for cram classes in the evening.

But these classes were not related to what he was learning in school; instead, they were tailored to prepare him for the opportunity to study in Singapore — through a shot at a scholarship.

Every year, the Ministry of Education awards a variety of bond-free scholarships to students from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), China and India, who join Secondary 1, Secondary 3 or Pre-university 1 classes in selected Singaporean schools.

The scholarships cover an annual allowance, hostel accommodation, return airfare and school fees. For students like Giang, extra preparatory classes are a small price to pay for a scholarship they covet.

The selection process is rigorous and competitive: Shortlisted applicants are required to take a series of English, mathematics and general logic tests. A small number are then invited to the final stage of selection, an interview.

Vedant Sandhu, 22, recalls that he was one of three recipients of the Singapore Airlines Youth scholarship for Indian students in the year he applied, out of thousands of applicants.