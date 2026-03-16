From children’s home to renting flat: Entering adulthood with no family, but not without help

SINGAPORE: When Edward (not his real name) first unpacked his belongings in his new room, he felt triumphant.

“I’ve won in life already,” he thought as he moved into a flat — at age 19 — with three others he had grown up with at Melrose Home.

The residential care facility, run by the Children’s Aid Society (CAS), is for children and youth aged seven to 21 with adverse family circumstances, such as abuse and neglect.

And after nearly a decade of dormitories and fixed routines, Edward had his own bedroom and could arrange things however he liked. He could choose what to cook, when to head out and stay up as late as he wanted.