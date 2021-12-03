Too much noise can harm your health. That’s potentially a problem in Singapore

SINGAPORE: For months, Wayne Chan has been putting up with renovation noise coming from neighbouring units.

The full-time emcee, who has had to host events virtually from home during the pandemic, was so annoyed he posted a video on Facebook, complaining about the noise.

Besides drilling, he cited hacking and hammering sounds and things being dragged around.

“This (means) I can’t do these shows as well as I’d like to,” he said. “I always … worry that when I’m in the middle of hosting, drilling is suddenly going to happen.”

He is not alone in finding noise levels a problem. The Housing and Development Board (HDB) received about 11,400 noise-related complaints between January and September last year, a threefold increase compared to the same period in 2019.