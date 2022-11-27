For transgender students, a safe space in university halls is ‘great comfort’ — but not a given

*This story uses preferred pronouns for transgender students.

SINGAPORE: She had not planned to come out as a transgender person until after university, once she was financially stable and independent.

But two months into university life, Kieran Elodie Ng realised she was not going to be able to “hide” this identity for four years.

She thought: “I can’t continue living like this — in a guys’ room, wearing guy clothes and everyone thinking I’m a guy (and) using my dead name.”

A dead name is the birth name of people who have changed their name as part of their gender transitioning process.

“I was having daily panic attacks,” she said. “I remember not wanting to leave the (hostel) room at all.”

So, Ng came out in October 2020 to her family and friends. It was “quite scary”, but many friends were “pretty positive” about it, said the 24-year-old Nanyang Technological University (NTU) mathematical sciences student. Like all the transgender students cited in this story, she has also since changed her name legally.

Her mother’s initial reaction was “sad”, her father “didn’t want to accept it”, and her sister “accepted it quite quickly”.