Family business fights rising costs to keep nasi lemak at S$2, even with rent of S$10,000

SINGAPORE: For a food stall whose rent is nearly S$10,000 (US$7,820) a month, but still sells nasi lemak at S$2, one might think its owners did calculate the cost of selling at that price.

Certainly, that was what Adam Danish thought until he joined the family business this year. “It was messy, because there weren’t any numbers being recorded,” said the 25-year-old second-generation owner of Indonesian Selera Corner in Yishun.

Without crunching the numbers properly, it was hard to tell if sales were covering costs — and if the family can keep the dish to S$2, a price they have maintained for more than a decade.

They run their stall in a privately owned coffee shop, where rents are commercially based and can be considerably higher than at government-run hawker centres. With utilities, the family pays S$13,000 a month, before manpower and ingredient costs.