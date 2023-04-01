Must-watch: These WWII sailors were expelled from Britain, Australia. Some families still haven't found them

LIVERPOOL: Peter Foo would talk to anyone and everyone about his father.

Whether it’s to a tourist on the pier or someone walking on the beach, he’d tell them: “I’m going to educate you now.

“Just after the Second World War, the Chinese who helped this country out were forcibly deported. And my father was one of them.”

In 1946, Foo’s father, who served in the British Merchant Navy, was subject to a concerted, racially motivated effort by the Liverpool authorities to remove “undesirable” Chinese seamen, never mind that they had fought for the country. Some of them were married and had built families here.

Foo was all of two years old, and his mother did not even know her husband had been deported. “She just thought he’d left her,” said Foo, now 79.