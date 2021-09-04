Under military rule, young Burmese speak of destroyed dreams, futures snatched away

*Names have been changed to protect the individuals’ identities.

YANGON: Eight months ago, artist Zar Ni* was, in his words, just like every other young man. The 21-year-old was busy making plans and wanted to study abroad after the COVID-19 pandemic was over.

“I had so many things I wanted to do,” he said.

Then on Feb 1, the Myanmar military seized power from the civilian National League for Democracy (NLD) government and detained its de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others.

Zar Ni was shocked, then upset and unsure of what to do next. He now feels as if his future has been “snatched away”.

“I had so many plans ahead. They’ve destroyed all my dreams,” he told the programme Insight.