Under the shadow of China’s mega dams, millions in Southeast Asia face a fight for survival

CHIANG RAI, Thailand: Anusorn Nantharak has known no other occupation.

Born and raised in a fishing village along the Mekong River, the 37-year-old joined his family-owned fishing business at the age of 17. Back then, they had more than 10 fishing boats and could fish all day.

But 15 years ago, everything started changing.

“We used to find so many big fish … The population of fish has decreased, and their size has gotten smaller,” he said. His family now owns just two or three fishing boats.

Far upstream from where he lives, the hydroelectric dams China built along the Mekong have turned his life upside down by ruining the water system, he said, and thus resulting in fewer fish.