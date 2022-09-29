Caught between US and China, how are ordinary Taiwanese responding?

TAIPEI: When Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last month, many ordinary Taiwanese were excited.

They gathered to catch a glimpse of her flight landing on Taiwanese soil and filmed it on their mobile phones, noted Alexander Huang, Taiwanese political party Kuomintang’s envoy to the US.

But there were other Taiwanese who felt differently. “They don’t want trouble. They don’t want tension or military threat (or) coercion that makes life difficult,” said Huang.

Pelosi was the highest-ranking US official to set foot in Taiwan in 25 years. After her departure, China launched military exercises around the island it regards as a breakaway province to be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary.